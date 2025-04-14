Jimmy Fallon teases his first ever children's book

TV host briefs about his new book on social media

Jimmy Fallon, popular TV personality and comedian, has just shared the first glimpse of his new venture that is coming in less than a month.

The 50-year-old took it to his Instagram to give his fans and followers the first sneak peek of the new book that he has written all by himself for children.

The writeup for this new small read PAPA Doesn’t Do Anything has been inspired by the author’s childhood.

“My new book PAPA Doesn’t Do Anything is out in less than one month, just in time for Father’s Day! It may seem like PAPA doesn’t do anything but sit in his chair. But he does so much more”, Jimmy mentioned in the caption.

The actor shared a video on social media, where he briefed about the book.

He shared, “I wrote this book because my grandpa, or my papa, and my wife’s dad, so my father-in-law have great stories but they are just very humble.”

“And even my dad, they just don’t really tell stuff. They’re kind of quiet unless you drag them out, grab the stories out, and get that out of them.”

Fallon opened, that he ‘wrote this book because he thinks it’ll make people laugh.’