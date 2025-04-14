Royal family celebrates historic win after Prince Harry's emotional admission

Royal family celebrates historic win after Prince Harry's claims

Buckingham Palace has shared delightful message about historic win amid reports of Prince Harry's latest claims about his security and royal exit.

King Charles III and the royal family celebrated Rory McIlroy's victory as he secured career's grand slam with dramatic Masters playoff win over Justin Rose.

The adorable picture of the player was shared by the royal family on their official Instagram account with a message of "congratulations."

McIlroy was over the moon to celebrate the iconic win, basking in the glory of unforgeable moment of his life.

The star fell to his knees and started to cry after winning the Masters Championship. Overwhelmed with emotions, McIlroy said: "My battle today was with myself. It was a struggle but I got it over the line."

The royal family paid a special tribute to the player for achieving a significant milestone in his career. The post comes amid speculations and reports about the Duke of Sussex's next move as some fear Harry's latest move suggests he could drop more bombs on the royal family.

The Duke sent shockwaves across the world as he admitted that his "worst fears have been confirmed" after another "sad" legal battle. The Duke is still battling for the security of his wife Meghan Markle and their children in the UK. And his nightmares may force him to take drastic steps in the future.

Harry recently visited the UK court for proceedings attempting to appeal the removal of automatic state-backed security for him and his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.