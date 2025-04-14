'Venom' actor Tom Hardy still waiting for 'interesting and good fun' role

Tom Hardy revealed crossover film between 'Venom-Spider-Man' got close to being made

Tom Hardy, who is globally acclaimed of starring in action sci-fi franchise Venom, does not feel fulfilled of the roles offered to him so far.

In a recent interview, the 47-year-old opened that he has enjoyed the kind of characters he has done in his career, but he is still looking out to be offered a role which is more ‘interesting and good fun’.

Hardy expressed that there is still one role he would happily sign up for, however, the Legend actor believes that he might not to be suitable for it.

Tom, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, said that he would do a romantic comedy film, but he doesn’t think the genre suits him.

"I don’t think I suit rom-coms... I don’t know [why]. I just don’t think I do. But maybe if it was interesting and good fun, I’d be up for it.”

The English actor is still waiting for someone to sign up for an interesting role preferably in a rom com.

He added, "But I haven’t seen anything come across the desk yet where I’d go: 'Oh, I’d love to do that'. So, we’ll wait, I’ll wait. It’s just a yet … Hasn’t happened yet."

Previously, Hardy shared that a crossover film between Venom and Spider-Man was expected to be made, but the plan got cancelled.