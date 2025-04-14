'28 Days Later' director shares why he left franchise after 2002 film

Danny Boyle, Alex Garland team up again for '28 Years Later'

Horror film franchise 28 Years Later’s original writer and director Alex Garland and Danny Boyle left the series without mentioning the reason.

In 2002, the duo came up with 28 Days Later, starring Cillian Murphy, Megan Burns, Brandon Gleeson and Naomie Harris.

After Garland penned the script of the original movie, he took off from the franchise and did not return for the 2007 film tilted, 28 Weeks Later.

Now, after so many years, the writer and director duo has reunited again for the forthcoming sequel, slated to release on June 20, 2025.

Danny has finally explained the reason why him and the 54-year-old screenwriter left and did not make the new entry of their horror thriller.

In conversation with The Playlist, he stated, "It was this. 28 Days Later was a very uncynical film. It had a punk sensibility. And in order to make a follow-up to it, you couldn’t be in a cynical mindset.

"There’s various reasons why that wouldn’t have worked. And enough time had passed [with us]. There was a key idea that felt tonally correct to what we did 20-something years ago”, the Slumdog Millionaire director explained.

The fresh sequel of the 2002 film is coming to theatres featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralp Fiennes and others.