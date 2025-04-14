Meghan Markle hurt key royal figure with humiliating move

Meghan Markle made it into the bad books of a key royal figure with her shocking decision.
For the unversed, Prince Harry tied the knot with the former Suits actress in 2018. The couple was given a huge honour by the royal family before they stepped down from their senior royal roles.
Meghan was appointed as vice-president of the Commonwealth Trust in March 2019, whereas, Harry was serving a significant role of president.
Express reported that when she took over the role, the Duchess said her work would "highlight the trust’s partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls."
However, as soon as the two left the UK, the two criticised the institution close to the late Queen Elizebath in their bombshell Netflix docuseries.
Richard Eden, a renowned Daily Mail royal commentator said, "It’s almost lucky that Queen Elizabeth isn’t alive to see this because the Commonwealth was so central to her and bringing people together."
"It’s a voluntary organisation whereas [in the documentary], it’s dismissed as this colonial body used for Britain to extract money and resources from the rest of the world. She would have been horrified," he stated.
Harry and Meghan hired experts, who threw dirt over the Commonwealth Trust, with one expert Afua Hirsch dubbing it "Empire 2.0."
Whereas, an author named Kehinde Andrews the trust is doing "better PR" for the royals.
