Prince Harry, Meghan left in ‘panic mode’ as Eugenie mulls big step

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly waiting for Princess Eugenie’s next move as the news of their fallout spell crisis for the Sussexes.

Eugenie, who once shared a close bond with Harry and Meghan even after their royal, appears to have gotten into a feud with the former working royals as well.

According to broadcaster Piers Morgan, the fallout between Eugenie and Prince Harry is “entirely true”.

Now, the royal couple is in frenzy as Eugenie was well-aware of all their secrets and it is a possibility that future king, Prince William, will now hear all about it, per a source cited by Closer Magazine.

“Eugenie got to hear everything about their frustrations about William, the truth about their marriage, all the resentment they felt towards the royals, who they hated and who they wished revenge on - it’s all there in Eugenie’s lap,” the insider told the outlet.

Noting that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter was the Sussexes’ “most trusted confidant for years”, she had been privy to all their grievances.

However, the source shared that while Harry “trusted” his cousin to be a “vault” for his secrets there is “nothing to hold her back and it could all blow up in their faces”.

Previously palace sources revealed that William is set to be one of the "toughest" ruler the royal household has ever seen. The Prince of Wales is not looking to grant any leniency to anyone and will take stern actions against anyone who harms the future of the monarchy.

The Closer sources also shared Meghan and Harry are worries that after William "in a state of anger" could take away their titles.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, is currently a key target for William as he believes that the Duke of York should be removed from royal privileges completely given his slew of scandals far worse than Harry.

It is possible that Eugenie may have kept her silence for Harry and Meghan, but she could now use those secrets to turn the tables around and prove her loyalty to the future King and earn his favour.

Once William assumes the throne, it is possible that Eugenie could secure Andrew some leniency despite his antics.