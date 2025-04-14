 
Monday April 14, 2025
Entertainment

BTS J Hope 'finally' meets his match in energy

BTS J Hope shares glimpse of his exciting fan encounter during Hope on the Street tour

By Entertainment Desk
|
April 14, 2025
BTS J Hope meets viral dance sensation Niana Guerrero: ‘Finally’
It looks like BTS J Hope may have finally met someone who matches his boundless energy and infectious vibe.

During the Manila stop of his Hope on the Street tour, the 31-year-old had a heartwarming encounter with the Filipina TikTok sensation Niana Guerrero, sending fans of both stars into a frenzy. 

Niana, known for her dynamic dance moves and bubbly personality, gave followers a sneak peek of their meet-up via her Instagram Stories, tagging the BTS rapper.

J-Hope didn’t let the love go unnoticed. He reposted her story on his official social media with an adorable message that read, "Ay!!! Niana here!!! Finally we met!"

BTS J Hope finally meets his match in energy

It is pertinent to note that the young dance prodigy marked a full-circle k-pop fan moment with his latest interaction with the Dynamite singer..

Just a month ago, she teamed up with BLACKPINK's Lisa, dancing to the K-pop queen’s latest single FXCK UP THE WORLD.

"I think we just might," she cheekily captioned the video, tagging Lisa.

Now, with the Rockstar singer and J-Hope on her dance card, fans are jokingly calling Niana the unofficial "Queen of K-pop Collabs."

Meanwhile, J Hope continues to make waves with his solo world tour — his first without the rest of BTS: Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Siga and V.

The Hope on the Street tour kicked off on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, and is set to wrap on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan. 