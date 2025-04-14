BTS J Hope 'finally' meets his match in energy

BTS J Hope meets viral dance sensation Niana Guerrero: ‘Finally’

It looks like BTS J Hope may have finally met someone who matches his boundless energy and infectious vibe.

During the Manila stop of his Hope on the Street tour, the 31-year-old had a heartwarming encounter with the Filipina TikTok sensation Niana Guerrero, sending fans of both stars into a frenzy.

Niana, known for her dynamic dance moves and bubbly personality, gave followers a sneak peek of their meet-up via her Instagram Stories, tagging the BTS rapper.

J-Hope didn’t let the love go unnoticed. He reposted her story on his official social media with an adorable message that read, "Ay!!! Niana here!!! Finally we met!"

It is pertinent to note that the young dance prodigy marked a full-circle k-pop fan moment with his latest interaction with the Dynamite singer..

Just a month ago, she teamed up with BLACKPINK's Lisa, dancing to the K-pop queen’s latest single FXCK UP THE WORLD.

"I think we just might," she cheekily captioned the video, tagging Lisa.

Now, with the Rockstar singer and J-Hope on her dance card, fans are jokingly calling Niana the unofficial "Queen of K-pop Collabs."

Meanwhile, J Hope continues to make waves with his solo world tour — his first without the rest of BTS: Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Siga and V.

The Hope on the Street tour kicked off on February 28, 2025, in Seoul, and is set to wrap on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.