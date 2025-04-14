Black Mirror's dark themes fuel debate among viewers

Black Mirror's new season ignites curiosity among fans

The Black Mirror name debate has once again sparked curiosity among fans following the release of season seven on Netflix last week.

The sci-fi show, which has been running for over 14 years, has once again taken the internet by storm.

Taking to X, a fan tweeted, “IT’S CALLED A BLACK MIRROR BECAUSE ITS A BLACK SCREEN?? OMG I AM SO F*****G DUMB.”

Giving a nod to the fan’s tweet, another user chimed in, saying, “This is more on point; I think the creator mentioned it being called black mirror because at the end of the episode the screens black and you’re left with a reflection of yourself, so I think it apply to phones, TVs, laptops, devices in general.”

A third, however, added, “Its not called black mirror because your phone is a black mirror. Its called black mirror because, like a mirror, it shows yourself, it shows how humans f**k themselves over with technology, the mirror isn’t literally ‘Black’ rather a dark vision of ourselves and technology.”

Charlie Brooker, the writer of the show, previously addressed this debate during an exclusive conversation with Channel 4.

Speaking to the outlet, he said, “Because an TV, any LCD, any iPhone, any iPad – something like that – if you just stare at it, it looks like a black mirror, and there’s something cold and horrifying about that. And it was such a fitting title for the show, I mean I don’t know what else we would’ve called it… Spooky Technology Time?”

Brooker, 54, continued, “It would’ve been rubbish. I like the fact that people are watching it on their TV or on their laptop, or their smartphone or whatever and then as the end credits start running and the screen cuts to black, they see themselves reflected.”

Black Mirror season seven, which has been critically acclaimed by viewers, continues to emphasise on the pressure that technology exerts on human beings.