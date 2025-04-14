Ed Sheeran makes 'bizarre' confession

Ed Sheeran's new single 'Azizam' release on April 4

Perfect hitmaker Ed Sheeran has spilled a very strange insight that might leave many stunned.

Amid all the fame, Sheeran needed some privacy for him and his family, for which he made a special arrangement.

However, the 34-year-old does admit that the sort of planning he has done might sound weird to many people, but it was the only way out.

The Shape of You vocalist bought a home for himself in Suffolk, England and spent a million of dollars to build the land and other homes surrounding his residence.

In a way, Ed has made up his own little village to relax with his loved ones away from spotlight.

He opened, while speaking in the Call Her Daddy podcast, "We built a chapel on our land, and we do Christmas carols there.”

The Grammy winner continued, "And then after the Christmas carols, everyone comes in for mulled wine and mince pies and stuff. We can hold 40 or 50 people [in the pub], but it’s like a crammed space.”

Sheeran confessed that it does sound strange, but there are certain moments that you just want to spend with family alone.

"I know it sounds weird to sort of build an infrastructure on your property where you don’t have to leave it.”

“There’s certain moments you just want to spend with your family and not have someone filming you while you’re doing it, especially whether it's something like that, like Christmas”, the Shivers singer added.

Work Wise, Ed has recently dropped his new single named, Azizam.