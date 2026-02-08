Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky open up about raising their three children in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky say raising their family in Australia has been a positive experience.

The Hollywood couple recently shared rare details about life with their three children, including daughter India Rose, 13, and 11-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan, in Byron Bay.

“It feels like summer all year round where we live,” Hemsworth, 42, told People in a new interview. The family lives on a large property with horses, where their children spend their days surfing, fishing, and riding motorbikes. “And we pretty much do the same,” he added.

Hemsworth and Pataky, 49, who married in 2010, moved from the United States to Australia in 2015, settling in the coastal surf town just south of the Gold Coast. Pataky says their lifestyle is now centered around being outdoors and surrounding themselves with nature.

“When we go to a city, it’s hard for us as a family, because we live outside, basically,” she explained. “We are in contact with nature all the time.”

The couple recently teamed up for a new Amazon commercial set to air during Super Bowl LX. While the ad humorously portrays Hemsworth fearing that Alexa+ is plotting against him, the actors said the technology is genuinely helpful in their busy household.

“It helps a lot, especially in the house with three kids,” Pataky said. Hemsworth added that it allows him to focus on what matters most. “I can hang out with my kids, I can hang with my wife, and we can go and have fun.”

Their Amazon Alexa+ commercial will air during Super Bowl LX on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.