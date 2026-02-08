Gabourey Sidibe gets candid about balancing motherhood and career

Gabourey Sidibe has opened up about how she balances motherhood and career.

During her conversation with People Magazine, the actress admitted that it is "tough" to stay away from her twins when she has to work.

The mother of 21-month-old twins, Cooper and Maya, shared at the premiere event of Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy her directorial debut film, "I would steal moments on set to FaceTime with them to recite their favorite stories to them, to sing them songs, stuff like that, so that we can always maintain that connection."

She went on to add, "But it was pretty tough to be separated from them."

It is pertinent to mention that Sidibe's children paid her visit on the set in November. Sharing photos from the set on Instagram, Gabourey Sidibe wrote, "The twins visited me on set the other day."

"They STILL arent’t allowed to watch screens tho," the caption read further.

Fans and followers also poured their love in the comments section. Sidibe's husband Brandon Frankel also wrote, "Getting to watch them visit you at work and you simultaneously be a boss lady and the best mom is such an honor."

Another added, "So cool. Protect your family."

"Mommy and boss lady, my forever duo, so cute!" the third comment read.

Mary J. Blige Presents Be Happy, directed by Gabourey Sidibe, was released on February 7, 2026.