Katherine Schwarzenegger shares sweet detail from early romance days with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger opened up about early days of dating her now-husband Chris Pratt.

In an interview with People Magazine, the bestselling author revealed couple's sweet way of showing admiration for each other.

She said, "Chris and I, when we first started dating, and he would leave to go film or go on location, we wrote each other handwritten cards."

Katherine, who began dating Chris in 2018, added, "We would sometimes mail them, but I would also put them in his bag, or he would leave them on the counter."

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver admitted that she kept all those cards, noting, "I have a whole collection of cards from Chris."

It is pertinent to mention that after a year of dating each other, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt tied the knot in June 2019. The couple are parents to daughters Lyla Maria and Eloise Christina and son Ford Fitzgerald.

The author of Kat and Brandy has often admitted being "grateful" to be married to Chris Pratt. She had confessed that one of the reasons of being grateful to their marriage is having "someone who brings humor in challenging times."

"Then, also just knowing that we're teammates in so much of life, especially parenting, which has its ups and downs," she added.