Michael Douglas breaks silence on Jack Nicholson's constant teasing

Michael Douglas reflected on his friendship with fellow Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson.

During a Q&A session after screening of his 1987 classic Wall Street in NYC, Douglas shared a lighthearted story from his friendship with Nicholson.

The actor recalled how Nicholson often teased him about the way he used to hairstyle to enhance his performance.

Douglas said, "[The character’s] hair has always been an important part of my acting," adding, "It's just funny how that kind of thing helps."

He went on to add, "Jack Nicholson always used to give me s--t about hair acting."

"[He’d say], ‘What's with his hair acting?’ I said, ‘You should talk,'" Douglas jokingly added.

Michael Douglas and Jack Nicholson's lifelong friendship and professional bond, which spans for over five decades, originates from 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which starred Nicholson and was produced by Douglas.

Furthermore, Douglas championed Nicholson for the lead role, which also led to his first Oscar win.

On the other hand, during the Q&A session, Douglas also discussed his experience of landing the iconic role of Gordon Gekko in 1987 classic. He noted, "I saw an article recently that said that [director] Oliver Stone first went to Warren Beatty — who passed on it — and then to Richard Gere, who passed on it. I didn't know any of that. You always like to think you were [the] one."

"I didn't know Oliver and I read the script and it was serious, serious work. So I was really happy … You don't get many good parts in your life," Douglas said.

As per Douglas, he got the part because of him familiarity with some aspects of the character.