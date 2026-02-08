Lana Del Rey announces new single co-written with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has announced her new single White Feather-Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, a song she wrote with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

In an Instagram Story shared Saturday, February 7, she gave fans an update on the progress of her upcoming 10th album Stove, sharing that it is coming “soon.” She also revealed that its latest single will be released on February 17.

“I just wanted to make a little message and let you know that my new single and my favorite song – this is the one I’ve been waiting for – White Feather-Hawk Tail Deer Hunter is coming out on the 17th,” she said.

Turning to the album, she continued, “I know, you’re asking about the record. But honestly, soon, because vinyl takes three months, so three months plus two weeks. I mean, it could be give or take a bit less than that.”

She said she was “really happy” about the new single, revealing that she made it with Jack Antonoff, who she said “finally found that magical chord that was missing.”

Del Rey also said that the track was written alongside Dufrene, as well as her brother-in-law and her sister. “There’s just so many bits and phrases thrown in by other people,” she explained.

The singer’s follow-up to 2023’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has been in gestation for a long time. She first announced it in 2024, teasing that it would boast a country sound, and it originally went by the title Lasso.

That shifted to The Right Person Will Stay in late 2024, and it was due to be released in May last year, but that was later pushed back to September.

In August, however, she said that it would now likely be released at the end of January 2026, and revealed that it had been renamed Stove. She said the reason for the further delay was that she had decided to add six more songs to the tracklist, but restated that the record would have “a country flair”.

Last April, she released the first singles from the album Henry, Come On, and Bluebird, but White Feather-Hawk Tail Deer Hunter will be the first new music since then.

She has teased that another song on the record, Stars Fell On Alabama, was written about Dufrene, the alligator tour boat guide that she married in 2024. “Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life,” she said. “He’s quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time.”