Lil Nas X spotted buying used refrigerator after backlash over nude public meltdown

Lil Nas X was seen purchasing a used refrigerator at an appliance store in South Central Los Angeles on Friday, months after his arrest following a highly publicised incident last summer.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was spotted in a face mask and a white cowboy hat over his white T-shirt with an American flag graphic and black shorts. He paired the look with black cowboy boots. He was photographed helping load the appliance into his SUV before making a stop at a nearby Home Depot.

The sighting comes as the artist awaits a preliminary court hearing scheduled for March 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Lil Nas X was arrested on August 21 after an early-morning incident on Ventura Boulevard, where he was filmed behaving erratically, shouting lyrics at passing cars, and later confronting police officers. The authorities say he was naked at the time of his arrest and allegedly assaulted multiple officers.

The LAPD initially charged him with misdemeanor battery on a police officer. Prosecutors later filed felony charges, including three counts of battery with injury on a peace officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. If convicted, he could face up to five years in state prison.

After his arrest, Lil Nas X was transported to a hospital for evaluation related to a possible drug overdose before being returned to police custody. He pleaded not guilty to all charges in August and was released after posting $75,000 bail. He was also ordered to attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Since then, the musician has sought treatment for his mental health, including time in an inpatient program.