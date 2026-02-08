Candace Cameron Bure says she’s supporting Lori Loughlin after separation from Mossimo Giannulli

Candace Cameron Bure says she remains supportive of longtime friend and former Full House costar Lori Loughlin following Loughlin’s separation from husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Bure, 49, was at the 33rd Annual Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala on Friday, Feb. 6, when she confirmed that she has been in touch with Loughlin, 61, amid the transition.

“I talked to Lori,” Bure told People. “She’s one of my dearest friends, so I’m always there for her.”

In October, reports emerged that Loughlin and Giannulli, who share daughters Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27, had separated after nearly 28 years of marriage. At the time, Loughlin’s representative said the couple was living apart and taking a break, with no legal proceedings underway.

Sources later told People that the strain of the past several years, including the fallout from the 2019 college admissions scandal, had taken a toll on their marriage.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges after being accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California. Loughlin served two months in prison, while Giannulli served five.

According to insiders, the couple’s relationship never fully recovered after navigating the legal consequences together. More recently, another source reported that Loughlin and Giannulli are living completely separate lives and are in very different emotional states.

Bure has consistently stood by Loughlin, both publicly and privately, over the years. She previously said they support one another regardless of circumstances, calling Loughlin "family."