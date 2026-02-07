Laura Dern reflects on being rejected due to something she can't help

Laura Dern reflects on height affecting career

Laura Dern is sharing how the view is from a height of 5'11.

Dern told The Independent that her height came in handy for her latest role in Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On?.

The Lonely Planet star plays the wife of Will Arnett in the film, which follows the couple’s divorce and Will’s character’s stand up comedy journey.

While Will is an impressive 6'2, Dern’s "radically tall torso" led to her and the actor being the same height when they sat next to each other.

She shared, "It means that when Will and I are sitting side by side, we’re the same height. And it’s crazy to be in a scene with a male actor, and we’re actually looking straight into each other’s eyes, you know?"

The actress also shared how being so tall has impacted her career, saying, "I was 5'11" at 12 years old and acting already, so I was losing parts constantly!" adding that she’s been rejected for roles about "150 times."

Dern’s Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman, who’s the same height as her, has also shared concerns about getting roles and confessed that she lied about her height to get a role in Annie.

"I had to talk my way through the door because they were measuring you before you went in. I was mortified," she said on the Radio Times Podcast in January 2024. The actress told tem she was "5 ft. 10½ in."