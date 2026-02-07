Last part of Lil Jon statement on son's death melts hearts, police suggest mental health issues

American rapper Lil Jon on Friday issued a statement declaring the death of his son Nathan Smith after he had gone missing.

The record producer confirmed in a joint statement with Smith’s mother after police found a body in a pond north of Atlanta, Georgia.

Thousands of people took to social media to express sympathy with the couple for losing a young son.

Hundreds others admired the parents for adding a sweet reminder to themselves that they had told himthat "he was loved and appreciated in their last times together."

The statement read, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated. "Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted - he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest. He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU."

Lil Jon continued, "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

A large number of people agreed that we should all "remember to tell the people we love how we feel about them."

While the exact cause of Nathan Smith's death has not been announced, an earlier statement issued by the police left some people discussing whether he suffered from mental health issues.

Police had said on a missing person poster circulated on social media that the 27-year-old “ran out of his house and has been missing since. He “left on foot and does not possess a phone”, police said. “He may be disoriented and in need of assistance. Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

The medical examiner did not immediately respond to inquiries about the case on Friday.

“Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play,” police said. “However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation.”







