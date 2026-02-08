'Kryptonite' singer Brad Arnold loses battle with cancer

Brad Arnold, the lead singer and the founding member of rock band 3 Doors Down, has passed away at the age of 47.

Following months-long battle with stage four kidney cancer, the Kryptonite singer died on February 7, 2026.

The news of his death was confirmed by the band via statement shared on social media. As per the statement, Arnold passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife Jennifer Sanderford and close family members.

The statement by 3 Doors Down read, "With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47."

It further revealed, "With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer."

Arnold is remembered as "a founding member, vocalist and original drummer of 3 Doors Down," with band crediting him with "[redefining] mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners."

"Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band's breakout hit, 'Kryptonite,' which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old," the emotional statement continued.

Adding, "His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on."

Furthermore, the statement revealed that Brad Arnold's family is "deeply grateful" for the love and support during difficult time and request "that their privacy be respected."

"He will be deeply missed and forever remembered," the statement concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Brad Arnold's cancer diagnosis was revealed in May 2025.