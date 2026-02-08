Reese Witherspoon goes 'boss' mode on 'Legally Blonde' prequel

Reese Witherspoon on producing 'Legally Blonde': 'She is tough boss'

Reese Witherspoon is known for portraying Elle Woods, a bubbly character who caused a cultural explosion. Now, she is returning to produce her prequel series, Elle.



But according to a source, she is taking a head-on approach to the show's production.

An insider tells the National Enquirer, “She’s gone into pure businesswoman mode. Reese needs this to be a hit, or she’ll have a lot of egg on her face.”

Witherspoon, sources say, “has high standards" after filming on the series began last spring. "Reese is a tough boss behind the scenes.”

Insiders note that maintaining such high standards propelled her career and net worth to $400 million. “The hardcore side of Reese’s personality is exactly what made her rich. If they can make five or six seasons of Elle, she’ll be really set!”

Regarding Elle, Witherspoon previously announced, “I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!. Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity."

It debuts on Amazon Prime Video on July 1, and it has been renewed for season two, with Lexi Minetree leading the show.