Caleb McLaughlin shares his resume for this major role

Caleb McLaughlin eager to play Miles Morales in future 'Spider-Man' films

Caleb McLaughlin, best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, says he has eyes on a role that is particularly famous in the superhero universe: Spider-Man.



But not just any Spidey hero, but specifically Miles Morales, for one. The superhero is the latest addition to the webslinger, who first debuted on the big screen in 2002.



In comics, Morales nods to Afro-Latino identity and represents a new generation of Spider-Man, hailing from the Bronx, New York.



These traits are what attracted McLaughlin to the character. He explains to Variety, “I would love to play Miles. I think Miles represents something bigger than myself; it represents something bigger than most people."

Another connection the star shares with Morales is their background: they both lived in the Bronx.

“Also, being from New York [McLaughlin grew up in the Bronx] and then just seeing the Spider-Verse story, I just feel it’s really, really connected and I feel like a lot of people understand what that means.”

Although McLaughlin expresses his interest in playing the character, Sony, which is developing a live-action movie, has yet to announce the casting.

Meanwhile, in the Spider-Verse animated franchise, Shameik Moore voiced Morales.