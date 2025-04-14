Beatrice, Eugenie turn heads at Bahrain Grand Prix in rare double couple appearance

Royal fans were treated to a rare glimpse of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoying a stylish day out at the Bahrain Grand Prix, thanks to a series of candid photos shared by Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Edoardo posted a sweet snapshot of himself with Beatrice standing on the pit lane, both beaming as they soaked in the race-day energy.
Also joining the royal couple were Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who appeared equally excited during their Middle Eastern getaway.
Eugenie turned heads in a chic ruched forest green dress, paired with white sneakers and trendy white-framed sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Jack kept it classic in a grey suit. Edoardo sported a summery look with a powder blue shirt and high-waisted pleated trousers.
Known for his luxury design firm Banda Property, Edoardo married Beatrice in a private ceremony in 2020.
The outing offered a rare look into the relaxed, fashionable side of the royals from official duties.
