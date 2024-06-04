Jennifer Lopez makes big sacrifice to save Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez cancelled her tour to save her alleged troubled marriage with Ben Affleck, an insider claimed.



As reported by People magazine, the singer is quite 'sad' about cancelling This Is Me... Live tour, however, "she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself," amid growing speculations about her personal life.

The source said, "The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."

For the unversed, Lopez's much-awaited tour was set to kick off June 26 across North America. But, on May 31, the musician cancelled the upcoming shows, saying that she is prioritising 'family time.'

In a heartfelt message to her fans, Lopez wrote, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

She added, "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Notably, Lopez's decision came amid reports of her growing marital tension with the Air director.