Liev Schreiber reacts to his daughter's major announcement

X-Men star Liev Schreiber unveils major family update

Liev Schreiber has expressed his reaction to family update.

The 57-year-old shares 16-year-old daughter Kai with ex-wife Naomi Watts who has come out as trans.

Schreiber has publicly responded to his daughter's transition.

Golden Globe Awards winner has nothing but support and love for his young girl.

"Kai was always who Kai is," told the American actor in an interview with Variety published May 8.

Sharing the 'most profound moment' amid all, he revealed that it was when she asked her parents to change her pronouns.

Schreiber confessed honestly that he 'didn’t feel like that big of a deal' to him as Kai 'had been so feminine for so long'.

Moreover, he also praised his daughter for her confidence and resilience. He gushed at how she finds strength from within – her identity.

According to the actor father, Kai is a fighter who has the courage and strength to reveal herself as trans and demand the other person to look at her.

The Hollywood star also acknowledged the fact that not all trans have the 'luxuries' that their daughter has due to the fact that she has celebrity parents.

Therefore, Kai along with his wife Taylor Neisen are planning to support Ali Forney Center which is an organization which supports homeless LGBTQ youth and also provides them housing facilities.