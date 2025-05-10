Halsey, Evanescence’s Amy Lee collaborate for first-time on new music

Halsey and Evanescence’s Amy Lee officially teamed up for the first time on a new collaboration.
The Without Me singer and the Bring Me To Life hitmaker dropped their new record, Hand That Feeds, on May 9th.
The song will be featured in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The news also comes as fans will be treated to Evanescence's guest appearance at Halsey's forthcoming Wednesday gig at the Hollywood Bowl.
Amy announced the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "So thrilled to bring you a new song ‘Hand That Feed’ with @halsey THIS FRIDAY."
"We’ve been fans of each other’s work for a long time and it really feels like the universe pulled us together for this moment," she added.
Amy went on to say, "We already had the Hollywood Bowl show in place when @Lionsgate invited us to work on a song for the @ballerinamovie together, and it's finally time to serve it UP! Cannot wait for you all to hear!! [black heart]."
Halsey echoed the same emotions on her Instagram, where she posted a polaroid picture of the two artist.
She captioned the post, "I’ve been a fan of @amylee since I was 11 years old. [She] and Evanescence created a window for me that allowed my feelings to seem important. They were the place I ran to when I couldn’t stand the outside world."
Halsey further shared that she wouldn’t be the artist she is today without Evanescence, and described working with Amy on Hand That Feeds as "one of the most surreal moments of my life."
"I’ll carry this forever," she concluded.
The song release coincides with the release of Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which is set to premiere on June 6th as a spinoff of the popular Keanu Reeves (John Wick) film franchise.
