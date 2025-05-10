Prince William breaks silence on his new look

Prince William has revealed an unexpected reason behind the dramatic change to his appearance.

The future monarch, who had always been clean-shaven in his life, surprised fans when he appeared with a beard for the first time in the last November during his wife Princess Kate's cancer treatment.

The Prince of Wales has given a rear reason why he made the change in a sweet conversation after attending the VE Day Service of Thanksgiving on Thursday, where he spoke to some veterans and their families.

Gillian Walklate, the daughter of Dorothy Smith, who served as a Wren with the Royal Navy in Portsmouth spoke about her discussion with the Prince of Wales.

She went on revealing: "The prince was saying his neck order kept banging on his chin and he joked that's why he had grown a beard."

She added: "He was so friendly and just so easy to speak to."

The father-of-three may have taken a jesting tone, but we wouldn't be surprised if there is a practical reasoning behind his brand new facial hair!

Meanwhile, some experts believe the new look could be the Prince of Wales' first significant trend-setting style moment.

The royal has seemingly set a trend and his style encouraged others to make a subtle change in their personality as some hairstylists have seen the change in men's facial hair first-hand ever since William took on the style.

Paul Windle of Windle London Salon in Covent Garden explained to Hello!: "Prince William's short beard gives the appearance of grooming effort as opposed to stubble where it just looks like the person didn't have time to shave!"

The hair professional went on saying that the age could also be a reason as the jaw line can become less prominent so a short well-groomed beard can really help.

Prince William hasn't publicly revealed a specific reason for changing his look. However, he has been open about his approach to his future role as King, focusing on empathy, philanthropy, and collaboration.

William has already admitted the he would like to do things differently, with a "smaller 'r' in royal," emphasising his desire for more empathetic leadership. This shift in approach could reflect his evolving style, but there's no direct link to a drastic change in his appearance.