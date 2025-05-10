Zendaya, Tom Holland aim to keep their wedding as private as possible

'Spider-Man' actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, reports

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next step.

According to reports, the couple have been secretly engaged over the Christmas break and are now planning to tied the knot soon.

Tom and Zendaya are both very private people. The fact that the duo got engaged privately and never announced the news publicly is the prove that they like to keep their relationship private.

Recently, The Euphoria actress’ stylist Laws Roach revealed that they would like to maintain their confidentiality and so no details of their wedding will be shared.

According to Roach, “It will probably be a wedding dress that nobody will ever see, to be quite honest, because she and Tom are super private about their relationship - well not their relationship.”

“They [just] try to be as private as possible so there won’t be a Vogue spread; there won’t be pictures of the wedding”, she explained while talking to Complex.

Law shared that even the guests, who will be invited to their wedding will make sure to be respectful of their privacy.

“The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy. So, it will be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see.”

The lovebirds have never openly spoken about their romance except for one time when the 28-year-old admitted that she feels extra safe whenever she works with the Spider-Man actor.