Kevin Costner reveals kids reaction to emotional moment at Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Costner talks getting emotional with kids

Kevin Costner shocked five of his kids with his emotional moment at the Cannes Film Festival last month.



The 69-year-old actor talked about his children in a recent interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast.

He mentioned Annie, 40, and Lily, 37, whom he shares with his first wife, Cindy Silva, as well as Cayden, 17, Grace, 13, and Hayes, 15, whom he shares with his recent ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

He also talked about how his children reacted to him becoming emotional during the premiere of his movie, Horizon: An American Saga.

"I got emotional and my children were there," Costner says. "I had five of my children, two of my boys were in tuxes and my three little girls were there all dressed up and they were watching too. And they got a little startled by it, my son had not ever seen me be that emotional."

Costner served as the writer, director and producer of the film, and was honoured with an 11-minute standing ovation at the screening of the movie.

The Bodyguard alum recalls his eyes being "filled" as the crowd of 2,500 attendees in the audience cheered up for the film that has been in the works for three decades.

"There was a hesitation," he told Shepard about accepting what he felt.

"I was holding back because here's the camera and I could see this 100-foot screen behind him and that's me and I looked and I could see my eyes were full and I thought, 'Good f**k...just stop crying,'” he said.

Adding, “But I walked backwards and finally, I thought I should bring this to a stop. I didn't know there was gonna be remarks. I didn't know that was expected so I guess I was a little caught there too."