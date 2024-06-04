James Corden praised by fan for speaking up against British Airways

James Corden praised by fan

James Corden didn’t think twice before getting in the face of the British Airways on behalf of everyone on one nightmare flight, and he is getting all the credit he deserves.



A fan named Vanessa detailed to Metro that the Late Late Show former host, 45, confronted the airways’ for an unacceptable experience.

She told the outlet that an automated announcement declared an emergency landing after the aircraft flew below altitude for about 45 minutes after takeoff.

“It was something along the lines of, ‘Gather your possessions as best you can, take off your shoes, and when you’re told to by the airplane staff, please adopt the brake position and when we land if you’re able, please find your nearest emergency exit and vacate the plane,'” Vanessa recalled.

Luckily, the situation didn’t completely play out.

“Basically, what had happened was the flaps on the airplane wing which are supposed to go down when you are in the air won’t go down, which meant that they wouldn’t be able to raise them on landing,” she explained.

The plane eventually touched ground in Lisbon, and the passengers were made to wait for three hours before it was deemed unsafe for flight, but Corden didn’t give up on everyone’s mood.

“He walked up and down the aisles talking to people, and let everybody take a selfie with him,” she said.

“He was just really nice, he would have been well within his rights to sit and sulk in his seat like the rest of us would be doing but he didn’t,” Vanessa added.

“We’re in the terminal and there was not a member of [British Airways] staff to be found,” she recalled when they got off the plane and Corden went ahead to talk for everyone.

“And they put us in immigration queues. And there was just no one there telling us what was going on.”

He also stepped up when the airline revealed that only club flyers or gold flyers would get free hotel rooms for the night and not others.

“James was a club flyer and he stood there, and was like, ‘What about all these people who’ve got all these kids with them?’ like saying that’s not acceptable. It’s not right,” Vanessa recalled.

Following that day, Corden’s warm behaviour didn’t seem to change a bit.

“We were told to turn up at 9:30 for a flight which actually was again delayed by over two hours and James Corden stood in the same queue as everybody else, doing the same things as everybody else did,” she said.

“I saw him let women and children in front of him,” Vanessa continued. “He was a really nice guy both times.”