Why Kevin Costner chose himself as Whitney Houston’s bodyguard?

Kevin Costner could only trust himself when it came to the safety of Whitney Houston.



The actor, 69, spoke to Dax Shepard and Monica Padman during the latest episode of Armchair Expert about his hit film, The Bodyguard.

Shepard, 49, admitted to Costner at the beginning of the show that he was curious about his relationship with the singer on set.

The Yellowstone star spoke warmly about his time with the legendary singer while they were working on the 1992 movie.



Costner shared that the director Mick Jackson "was uncomfortable" with Houston, even though he had personally chosen her for the part.

“I loved her. It's not like this giant mystery. So I knew that she should be the one,” Costner told Shepard.

The Let Him Go star explained that because he “produced” her in the film and requested she “not bring an entourage,” there was a moment where she trusted [him].”

He noted that during one specific moment as he looked at her, he “could see the director was afraid of her.”

“I started to guide her,” said Costner. “And I wasn't trying to usurp my director, but I had made a promise to her, not to f***ing him.”

However, the Postman alum further detailed how he kept his promise to Houston and her manager at the time, Clive Davis.

He noted that the film didn’t originally test well, but he made a “promise to her” that the movie was going to work. “She's always gonna love me, in the song. I was always gonna keep my promise to her.”