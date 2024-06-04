Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes recall ‘walking through darkest time’ together

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spill on ‘weird’ but ‘freeing’ feel at their lowest

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reflected on their trying times which seem to have left them conflicted about where they stand in life.



In the recent episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the pair discussed hitting rock bottom following their departure from the ABC News morning show after their romantic relationship made headlines.

At the time, Robach hadn't publicly confirmed her separation from her husband Andrew Shue, an actor, and Holmes hadn't confirmed his separation from his wife Marilee Fiebig, an attorney.

While enjoying a candlelight concert by guest Rachel Platten, Robach expressed how Platten's song Fight Song had been a source of inspiration and strength during challenging times in her life.

“We know a little bit about walking through some darkness and coming through the other side and when the worst has happened," she said. "And I've thought I've hit rock bottom before and I actually hit rock bottom.”

Robach admitted that she enjoys listening to Platten's songs after "having just gone through the journey we went through."

Soon after Robach's own battle with breast cancer, she and Holmes left GMA, and Robach declared that Fight Song had become "my anthem."

According to the mother of two, the singer's new song Mercy might become her new favorite. As per Robach, Platten's "zero f***s" philosophy has truly connected with her personal experience.

"Like when you get to a place and it's hard earned, when you can give zero f***s, sometimes that's when you're at your best," she continued, while Holmes said that the process of letting go has been "weird" but "freeing."