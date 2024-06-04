Miley Cyrus ‘shades’ the Grammys for taking her seriously after 20 years

Miley Cyrus throws shade at Grammys instead of ‘flowers’

Miley Cyrus called out the Grammy Awards for not acknowledging her work and its impact on pop culture for the past two decades.



Cyrus, 31, who won her first Grammy earlier this year, told W magazine that she had a hard time understanding the prerequisite to deserve a Grammy.

“No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?" the musician lamented.

"I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the f*** was I?"

She continued, "And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the f*** was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”

The Wrecking Ball crooner also spoke about her Flowers performance at the 2024 ceremony held in February.

"I wrote on this dream board that I wanted to show up to the Grammys with a childlike confidence, like when a kid isn’t scared to just dive into the deep end or do a backflip because they don’t know what’s on the other side," the Adore You singer said.

"My 12-year-old self got to come out and play, while my 31-year-old self was in Bob Mackie with big hair."

The last time Cyrus took to the Grammy stage was in 2019 with Shawn Mendes for a duet of his song In My Blood.