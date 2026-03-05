Khloe Kardashian shares update on ‘Daddy’ back tattoo removal

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that the lower-back tattoo she once got in tribute to her late father is almost completely removed.

Speaking on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, the 41-year-old reality star got candid about her progress with the tattoo that featured a cross with angel wings and the word “Daddy” inked above it.

The tattoo was intended as a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.

"It was not supposed to be a sexual situation, it was supposed to be in honor of my dad, but being that it's a tramp stamp... Like I remember a guy was like, 'Who's your daddy?' and I was like ew. And then I was like, but he's not wrong. It just all clicked to me. So that's being removed but for good reason," she recalled.

Kardashian said she got the tattoo during a period of rebellion, even though her father disapproved of tattoos.

"My dad would kill me if he knew I got a tattoo, but in my sick, rebellious head, I was like, for my dad, I'm gonna get something for him," said The Kardashian star.

Over time, she reconsidered the decision and began the removal process, first discussing it publicly in 2015. The wings and the word “Daddy” have already been erased, with only the cross still visible. She expects the entire design to disappear soon.

In a previous episode of her podcast, Kardashian said she has come to terms with her father’s death and believes he continues to watch over her.