T.I. says sons crossed a line during his feud with 50 Cent

T.I. has revealed he was uncomfortable seeing his sons get involved in his ongoing feud with 50 Cent.

During an appearance on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show on 3 March, the rapper said he drew the line after his son King wore a T-shirt featuring a photo of 50 Cent’s late mother, Sabrina Jackson. Jackson died in a fire when the rapper was eight. Making fun of that made T.I. feel the situation had gone too far.

T.I., 45, said he told his son to stop after seeing the shirt, urging him to let the dispute go. “I said ‘That’s enough’ when I seen that damn T-shirt. I said, ‘Man, this is enough… Chill out bro,’” he said.

He explained that he tries to treat others the way he expects to be treated and does not want his children to behave in ways he would not support himself.

“I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated. I don’t be out here just doing unto others in ways I don’t want to be done. And so I don’t want to see my children doing others the way they like… Man, ‘This is in response.’ I’m like, ‘Man, but it’s over with. Let it go. Let this s*** go.’”

The dispute between the two rappers escalated after T.I. criticised 50 Cent for backing out of a proposed Verzuz battle. The tension intensified when 50 Cent shared an unflattering photo of T.I.’s wife, Tameka Tiny Harris, on social media.

The post prompted reactions from members of T.I.’s family. King released a diss track titled Sayless, while T.I.’s son Domani also put out a song referencing the feud.

Despite the confrontation, T.I. said he does not enjoy seeing his family involved. He admitted he understands why his son reacted after his mother was targeted, but stressed that he prefers to handle conflicts himself.

“I don’t enjoy it. I do not. Simply because I’ve spent so much time trying to get [King] off the ledge. And now he has justifiable means to undo all the teachings that I’ve been teaching,” he said. “I’m a logical, reasonable man of respect. And I raise my children to be men of respect, [to be] logical, reasonable and not to be emotional. And when I see King, how he moving, it’s emotional.”

T.I. and Tiny married in 2010 and share a blended family with seven children. The rapper is also preparing to release a new album titled Kill the King later this year.