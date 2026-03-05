Jason Biggs speaks of a possible American Pie sequel

Jason Biggs has said there are ongoing discussions about a possible fifth instalment in the American Pie franchise.

The 47-year-old actor made the admission to the New York Post, confirming there are “always rumblings” about another sequel.

He said he would welcome the chance to reunite with the original cast if the story felt right.

“There’s always talks. There’s always rumblings. I can tell you that I’d love to get back with everybody and do another one if it’s the right story,” he told the publication.

He also described the group as family and admitted he still enjoys playing Jim Levenstein.

“I think it would be so much fun. I love playing that character. I love working with those guys and gals. Everybody is just... it’s family, you know? So I’d love to do it. And honestly, I feel like enough people ask, and there’s enough fans. Nostalgia is big right now.”

The first American Pie was released in 1999 and became a defining teen comedy of its era. Three sequels followed, including American Reunion, alongside a separate direct-to-video spin-off series titled American Pie Presents.

In a 2025 People interview, Biggs said the franchise remains close to his heart and that he has kept scripts and promotional material in storage. Among the memorabilia he still owns is the “Band Camp” T-shirt worn by his character, though he admitted it no longer fits.