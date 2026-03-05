Nicole Kidman reacts to daughters possible future in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman is discussing her daughters' future plans.

In a recent chat with People, the Babygirl actress, who welcomed two daughters Faith and Sunday, with her ex husband Urban Keith, opened up bout whether her girls will follow their famous mother's footsteps.

"I mean, I can't answer for them," Kidman told the outlet at the premiere of her television series Scarpetta in New York City.

The doting mom noted that she does not want to answer on behalf of her kids.

She went on to explain, "The thing that we all know about children and when they become young women, don't answer for them."

"Don't tell them who they are or what they are. They're there to tell you who they are. And so you would have to ask them."

Though she does not know what career her daughter will choose in the future, Kidman confessed that she would love to have them on set.

"I would just love to have them with me at all times, all the time," she shared. "They're always like, 'Mama, mama. You can't have that.' But yeah, would I be interested in that? Of course. I just want them with me."

Kidman expressed her love for Faith and Sunday, gushing, "They're a part of me, and they're my loves."

It is pertinent to mention that Kidman and Urban finalized their divorce earlier this year, after almost two decades of marriage.

Kidman also shares daughter Bella and son Connor with ex husband Tom Cruise.