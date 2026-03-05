Tom Brady's friends warn him about Alix Earle's real intentions following romance rumors

Photo: Tom Brady's friends warn him about Alix Earle's intentions following the romance rumors

Tom Brady has reportedly been urged by people around him to be cautious of his new lady love.

Recently, the former footballer was spotted getting cozy with influencer Alix Earle during Super Bowl festivities.

According to RadarOnline.com, friends of Brady have speculated that the 25-year-old Alix Earle has been using the National Football League player to climb the ladder of fame.

"Everyone in his circle is buzzing about how Alix is way too thirsty," a source said spilling the beans on the common perception of Alix among his friend group.

Moreover, the lovebirds also drew attention when cameras captured them cuddling with each other at the Super Bowl party in San Francisco.

"People around Tom are very protective of him. They worry that he's on the naive side when it comes to the way people operate these days, especially influencers," they shared.

Reflecting on the videos, in which Earle could clearly be seen in Tom's arms, the insider raised a question that how strange it is that the cameras always find these two in moments that are supposed to be kept private.

"Isn't it funny she always seems to find the cameras when they're having what's normally a private moment," a source said.

As fans already know, Earle gained recognition after her 'Get Ready With Me' TikTok videos went viral.

Moreover, the source also claimed that Alix Earle has been a social climber and she has been trying to build her career by cashing Tom Brady's popularity.

"Definitely a brand-building moment for her," the insider added.

For those unversed, Alix was previously in a relationship with the American football player Braxton Berrios. The speculations surrounding Tom and Alix intensified after these two met at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts. Meanwhile, Brady has been single since he separated from supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

"Alix is a perfectly nice girl, but she's an influencer. She has to connect with her fans and generate content, it's very standard in the influencer space," they continued claiming that the partner and investor in SipMargs has been trying to boost her visibility following her split from Braxton Berrios

Tom is very private, it's not like him. His inner circle would love to see him date a woman closer to his age, that's more low-key, not someone chasing fame and potentially using him to get it," the source concluded.