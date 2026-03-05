Daniel Radcliffe welcomes new 'Harry Potter' era, says it's time to 'pass it on'

Daniel Radcliffe is excited to watch the new Harry Potter TV show with his son.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 36-year-old star gushed that he is looking forward to seeing a new generation of actors taking the roles in the upcoming TV adaptation of Harry Potter.

As Harry's role is being taken over by Dominic McLaughlin, Radcliffe said it means his son will have a version of Harry Potter without his dad on the screen, as Radcliff thinks his presence in the movie would make the franchise "less cool" for his son.

"I'm actually delighted that when my kid grows and is into Harry Potter, he can watch a version that is not me,” the doting dad shared.

“I feel like watching it with your dad would be less cool. It would take you out of it," Radcliff explained.

"So, it's lovely, and it means that at some point there will be somebody else to answer all the Harry Potter questions and I can pass that on to them too."

He added, "It's great!"

And with that, he is also thrilled to see Harry Potter's role being played by someone other than himself.

"We've had three Spider-Mans in my lifetime so far," Radcliffe said jestingly. "If you look at a character like Sherlock Holmes, there were always going to be many, many iterations. So I'm very happy to see it be passed on to somebody else and best of luck to all of them."

It is pertinent to mention that Radcliffe welcomed his son, whose name is not yet revealed, with girlfriend, Erin Darke.