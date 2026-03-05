Selena Gomez reveals handmade birthday gift Taylor Swift created for her

Selena Gomez has shared details about a sentimental, handmade gift she received from longtime friend Taylor Swift for her 30th birthday.

Gomez, 33, spoke about the present while appearing on an episode of the podcast Friends Keep Secrets, hosted by her husband, Benny Blanco.

"She painted a beautiful lake," Gomez said about the present from Swift, 36. "It was at night and the moon was there. In the stars, she painted our exact star signs," Gomez said on the podcast.

Swift also stitched a message directly onto the cloth canvas, which read, “Here’s to the next 30 years.”

“She sewed every letter,” Gomez said, describing the gesture as one of the sweetest gifts she has ever received. Blanco also praised the artwork, saying it was among the best paintings he had seen.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gomez confirmed that the song Dorothea from Swift’s album Evermore was written about her.

Reflecting on their long friendship, Gomez said the two navigated fame together from a young age. "Because I was 15 and she was 18, and we didn't really know what was going on. And so we've never seen each other any differently," she added.