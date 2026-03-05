Photo: Jamie Lee Curtis doubles down on her assertion about 'The Bear's imminent end

Jamie Lee Curtis has reiterated her claim that The Bear is ending with season 5.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actress, plays the mother, Donna, to Jeremy Allen White’s Carry Donna, referred to one of her Instagram posts in which she claimed that the show will come to its conclusion with season.

For those unversed, in this post from 17th February, Curtis shared a photo with Elliott from the show's set stating they "finished strong."

"Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with," she penned in the caption adding, "Got to finish it out with my baby Berzatto bear."

When asked about this claim, she told the outlet, "It is the end of the show,"claiming, "Everybody knows it's the end of the show."

She even reinforced that she is"not breaking any news to anybody" as she claimed that season 5 will be the last one despite the fact that no one from the show’s has hinted at an ending.

Suggesting that the cast have operated under this assumption for years, she added, "They've said it from the beginning.”

“It's the end of the show — it's not me announcing any endings of anything."