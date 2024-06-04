Michael Keaton despises ‘merchandising’ of Beetlejuice over the years

Michael Keaton on reprising Beetlejuice

Michael Keaton got candid of what he thinks of the current image of Beetlejuice amongst the audiences, and what he dislikes about it.



Keaton talked to Empire Magazine about how he felt “weird” watching his iconic character become so mainstream over the years through various merchandising.

He revealed that he had to actively save himself from what the character’s popularity has turned him into over the years and go back to the terms why he settled for the role in the first place, in order to reprise the role in Tim Burton’s upcoming sequel.

“There’s been so much merchandising of it, I had to drop back to where it started,” Keaton explained. “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?’ As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf club cover.”

“That was f*cking weird,” Keaton added. “To be honest with you – I’m being very frank – it was off-putting, to look and go, ‘I don’t want to look like all these little things, fuck that – what was the thing that started this?’”

Keaton is all set to reprise the classic role in Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which also stars returning cast members Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara.

Jenna Ortega is joining the series as the daughter of Ryder’s Lydia Deetz.