Demi Lovato lays bare her mental health struggles like never before

Demi Lovato recently got candid about finding “hope” following five mental health treatments.
Speaking exclusively during a healthy discussion with Dr. Charlie Shaffer on Monday, June 3, the 31-year-old singer talked about evolution.
She explained: "I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated.”
At the event hosted by Wintour and Tory Burch, the actress continued: "And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."
Lovato claimed that things “definitely felt different” after her fifth in-patient mental health treatment.
"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy in the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope, she added.
In addition, she further talked about experiencing change in the little things through prescribed medication.
