Kanye West hit with new legal trouble by former Yeezy employee

Kanye West hits with new legal trouble by former Yeezy employee

Kanye West’s former Yeezy assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against the rapper and fashion designer, alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and a hostile work environment.



According to the lawsuit, filed on June 3, Pisciotta claims that West breached their contract, subjected her to sexual harassment, and wrongfully terminated her employment.

She also alleged that West created a hostile work environment during her time working with him on his Yeezy fashion line and on three tracks for his 2021 album Donda.

The former employee stated that she was initially hired as a content creator and was earning $1 million per year on OnlyFans before joining West's team.

West allegedly asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and promised to pay her $1 million per year, which she accepted.

However, after leaving OnlyFans, Pisciotta claims that West began to engage in inappropriate behaviour, including mast****ting during phone conversations and sending her s**ual videos and photos, including some that depicted him engaging in s**ual activities.

Despite these allegations, Pisciotta was promoted to Chief of Staff for West's companies and getting a $4 million salary before her termination in October 2022.

She claims that she was offered a $3 million severance package, which she accepted but never received.

This lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal troubles for West, who is also facing multiple lawsuits related to his Donda Academy school, which was accused of having multiple health and safety violations that were allegedly ignored by West and his team.