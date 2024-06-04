Jonathan Majors steps out with girlfriend Meagan Good in first outing since conviction

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good stepped out for the first time

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good stepped out for the first time since his April sentencing over charges of domestic violence.

The former Marvel star was spotted posing with his current sweetheart at the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards at Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Monday, June 3.

Majors sported a grey linen blazer with a suit jacket pant while Meagan donned a stunning slit suspender dress, pairing it with a Christian Louboutin vanite large crystal clutch bag.

Jonathan, who first made a public appearance with Good on March 3 at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon, was previously found guilty of assault in December 2023.

The actor made headlines for a domestic incident with intent to cause physical injury to his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

After an array of court hearings, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was sentenced to a year of “in-person batterers” program on April 8, 2024.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the time, an NYPD spokesperson revealed: "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

On professional front, Majors has lost multiple deals since the trial as well as the actor’s public relations firm The Lede Company parted ways with him.