Hailey Bieber makes bold statement after attending Met Gala 2025 solo

Hailey Bieber has recently made bold statement with her solo walk on the Met Gala carpet on May 5.

A body language expert Judi James spilled to DailyMail.com that the Rhode founder displayed “a strong statement” after returning to the event nearly four years later without her husband, Justin Bieber.

On Monday night, Hailey, who donned a simple, black mini blazer, did not appear alongside Justin amid speculations that their marriage is rocky.

“Doing the Met without Justin looks like a strong statement and Hailey's styling and her body language looked equally strong,” said the body language expert.

Judi explained, “This is a very simple-statement look in a sea of overstated fashion.”

“Her ‘just a jacket’ sticks to the theme of the gala but without the clause of ‘Dandy’ that might have given it an emotional lift,” stated Judi.

The expert further said, “Hailey's dark jacket looked simple and somber, as did her body language.”

“She tossed her hair but not a preening ritual and she glanced over her shoulder but with a serious-looking facial expression that lacked any signs of excitement or emotion,” pointed out Judi.

The body expert noted that Hailey’s “makeup and her styling looked understated, and she seemed to be giving of the message that her beauty didn't need any garnish to have impact”

“But also, the impression that she didn't seem to want to be seen relishing the very public appearance without her famous husband at her side,” added Judi.

Meanwhile, the expert added that Hailey was seen vulnerable when she was asked to move.

“The model performed a rather child-like skip of her feet,” which suggested “some feelings of vulnerability,” said Judi.

Meanwhile, Her solo appearance at the glitzy event came after fans were left concerned over her Justin’s alleged drug use in last few months as well as fears for their marriage.