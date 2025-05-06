Met Gala 2025 in photos: Rihanna baby bump, Kim Kardashian hat and more

From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian, stars from Hollywood and across the world lit up the blue carpet of Met Gala 2025.

The star-studded event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to celebrate "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," on the first Monday of May.

This year, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, co-chaired the biggest fashion festival.

Notably, the dress code, "Tailored for You," is inspired by the museum's spring exhibition, which focuses on "menswear and suiting."

Numerous celebrities were spotted wearing stylish suits, dramatic hats, and tail gowns complimenting the beautiful floral aesthetics of the Met Gala.

The highlight of the event was Rihanna's baby bump as the singer announced that she is expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky.

Notably, Kim Kardashian, who is famous for her iconic Met looks, chose a floor-length crocodile-embossed black dress with a tilted hat.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opted for shimmery looks in different colours.

The Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, made stylish appearances, flaunting their curves in body-hugging outfits.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set the couple goals with their colour-coordinated outfits for the fashion gala.

Apart from the above-mentioned celebs, Anne Hathaway, Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya and many more turned heads on the Met Gala's blue carpet.