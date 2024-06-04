Buckingham Palace confirms major event for King Charles amid cancer battle

Buckingham Palace confirms major event for cancer-stricken King Charles

Good news are in order for royal watchers as upcoming Japanese state visit is set to go as planned in the midst of upcoming UK elections.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on June 4, confirming Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will pay a state visit to the country from June 25 to June 27.

It follows previous announcement from the palace, in which they said the royals would postpone outings "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," prompting King Charles and Prince William to cancel scheduled engagements.

The Emperor and Empress of Japan will officially arrive in England on June 22 and conduct a series of private engagements.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be the official hosts of the royal pair, while Prince William will assume key role of welcoming the couple at their hotel on June 25.

It was previously reported that the 75-year-old monarch will deplot Princess Beatrice to accompany him during the visit in a bid to add "glamour" in the absence of Kate Middleton.