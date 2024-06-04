King Charles 'planning' special surprise for Princess Lilibet’s 3rd birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be anticipating a surprise call from King Charles on the eve of their daughter Lilibet’s birthday.

The youngest child of the Sussexes turns 3 today alongside a coterie of family and friends at their Montecito home in California.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the toddler’s big day and how she will be celebrating it.

She told the outlet: "Three-year-old birthday parties are all about bouncy castles and little girls in princess dresses.”

"If Lilibet is anything like my three-year-old granddaughter, now is the time that she will be pining for a pet to cuddle…and a make up bag full of child friendly (and washable) lipsticks and nail varnish. So I hope Harry is ready for guinea pig cage cleaning duties!" gushed Jennie.

As for what the day could involve, the royal expert added: "I expect her birthday will be full of sunshine, squabbles with her brother, fun games with her toddler friends and some delicious home cooking from her mum.

"It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday,” she concluded.