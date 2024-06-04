Matthew Koma reveals if he’ll write songs about Hilary Duff and kids

Matthew Koma got candid about making music during one of his biggest milestones in his life.

The multi-hyphenate musician and producer’s band Winnetka Bowling League released their debut album, Sha La La. The band also features Koma’s brother Kris Mazzarisi and Sam Beresford.

The album, which revolves around the experiences of Koma during his 20s, came just weeks after Koma had welcomed his baby girl Townes with wife Hilary Duff.

When asked by People Magazine if he would be writing songs about fatherhood in with his band, he shared that he wasn’t ready yet for that.

“I'm not really ready, or I don't think I'll ever be hungry to relate to an audience on fatherhood or being a great husband. Those just aren't the songs that I've ever heard and been like, ‘I want to listen to that again and again,’ and I don't really care to share that part,” he adds.

At some point in the future, Koma feels he may write about them. “So many of the songs I've written, it's like you're writing about war while you're in the war, and it's nice to be a bit removed from it now and be able to both justify the feelings that that person had when I was in it and also pacify it a little bit,” he says of crafting lyrics from a perspective of reflection.

Koma is also dad to Banks Violet, 5, Mae James, 3, with Duff, who also has a 12-year-old son Luca Cruz from a previous marriage.