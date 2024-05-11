Ozzy Osbourne reveals why Tony Iommi is 'one of the greatest guitarists' ever

Ozzy Osbourne recalls working with the 'best' guitarist

Ozzy Osbourne recently reflected on his time working with the “best” guitarist, Tony Iommi, one of his old bandmates from Black Sabbath.



Speaking exclusively to The Madhouse Chronicles with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison, Osbourne looked back on his career, noting: “That’s the thing about a band like Black Sabbath: we came from the streets and we knew our stuff, and Tony Iommi was, and is, the best f****** guitar player I’ve ever played with."

"It’s like the Beatles, they wouldn’t have been the same if any one of them had played [in another band], or the Rolling Stones if Mick Jagger left," he added.

Heaping praise on the artist, Osbourne said that although he has played iconic Black Sabbath songs, including Paranoid, Children of the Grave, and War Pigs with other guitarists over the years, it’s just very different with Iommi.

He gushed: "They do the notes, but it’s not the same," he stated plainly. "Tony Iommi, for whatever reason, is f****** great!"

For the unversed, Osbourne and Iommi’s companionship dates back to the band’s formation in 1968 until the musician’s departure in 1977.